Good evening, I am needing some dental work done and due to how expensive it is I am unable to afford it. I had a tooth break and need to have a bridge made to replace it since my dentist removed the tooth. I also need a new crown due to the old one cracking. I tried at one point to get a roommate to help with expenses, but they turned out to be an awful squatter . They destroyed the room and all the furniture. It has left me in a hard position and trying to do things on my own.