Dental work and pet help

Hello I have been in need of dental work for a while now. I have very few teeth and I need them pulled and a set to replace them. Ive been very depressed I don't like to smile and I don't care about going into public with my mouth this way it really bothers me. So any help will be greatly appreciated. And also I have 4 dogs that I desperately need to get fix and no money to do that either so please help even if it's a few dollars. A few from all will get me what I'm in need of. God bless and I thank you in advance.