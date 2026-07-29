Dental procedures

I’m reaching out in hopes of finding support for my dental implants. My situation is challenging: I work six days a week, clocking in 12-hour shifts just to make ends meet. Despite my hard work, I struggle to afford basic necessities, let alone dental insurance or health coverage.





My dental health has deteriorated significantly, largely due to the side effects of asthma medication, which has led to extensive decay and the loss of several teeth. This has severely affected my confidence and ability to engage fully with my children and community. I want nothing more than to smile freely again and enjoy life without the constant worry about my appearance.





Unfortunately, dental implants are a financial burden I cannot manage on my own. I understand that many face similar struggles, but I’m hopeful that by sharing my story, I might connect with those who can help. Any support, whether financial or sharing my campaign with others, would mean the world to me.





I’m determined to improve my situation, not just for myself, but for my family. Thank you for considering helping me in this difficult time. Your support could help me reclaim my smile and restore my confidence, allowing me to be the parent my children deserve.