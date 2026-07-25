Dental help

I've just been told by my dentist I need almost $10,000 of dental work and very quickly or I'll lose several teeth.

My 3 front top teeth have 20 year old veneers that must be replaced by crowns. The veneers were only supposed to last for 10 years. My previous dentist did not tell me that. Now they're cracking. I also need crowns on 4 other teeth. Plus a root canal and 2 fillings. On top of that , my lower is dentures that are now to big so I require new dentures also.

I have asked about pulling all of the top teeth and getting dentures but it would cost more. I'm a delivery driver and have no insurance so anything and everything would not just help but be gratefully appreciated. Thank you