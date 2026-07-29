Dental Fund - the last stretch!

Last fall, friends generously helped us to afford emergency dental work to install a bridge in my mouth, replacing a broken tooth.





I am getting the ball rolling again on the rest of my repairs. The worst is already behind us, and we're on insurance now so a portion is covered -- but even with insurance, dental work is expensive. I have some crowns and fillings left to go. Total out-of-pocket costs are approximately $4,300, while one crown comes to about $1,200.





We are trying our best, but are stretched thin as is. Just bought a house (which was an absolutely necessary upgrade for our family) and we have a new baby getting ready to be born in November. My hope is to get all remaining dental procedures done by August, if we can pull the money together.





Anything you are willing to send our way to help, we would appreciate greatly!