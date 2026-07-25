Dental emergency

As many of you know I have an Autstic son that due to his meds needs dental care that his insurance doesn't not cover. He cannot take pain it causes his moods to change severely.His teeth are broken off and some require root canals and crowns which insurance doesn't cover .We have tried free clinics and other resources which hasn't gotten us any where he sits and cry due to pain. Please help if possible donate any amount and share please he needs this done in order to improve his daily life and eating habits. We know he will have to have partial dentures but before they can happen he needs these broken teeth and deep rooted cavities fixed. Thank you