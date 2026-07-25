Dennis Henden Memorial Palo Verde Trees

In honor of Dennis Henden and the life he lived, our family is organizing a fundraiser to make a donation to the Ridgecrest Cemetery to help bring back a little shade by planting new trees.





Over the past few years, the cemetery has lost many of its trees and much of its grass due to ongoing water and well issues. Our family hopes to donate Palo Verde trees and decomposed granite to help restore a little desert beauty for those who have gone before us and for the families who come to visit them.





If you knew Dennis, you know he didn’t need much to be happy. Give him a peach tea, a shady tree, and a front-row seat to watch traffic, and he was living his best life. We’re pretty sure if he could weigh in on this fundraiser, he’d say, “About time somebody planted a few more trees around here!”





Our hope is that these trees will provide shade, comfort, and a peaceful place for families to sit, reflect, and remember their loved ones for generations to come. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps make that possible.





Thank you for helping us honor Dennis in a way we know he would appreciate—by giving future visitors a place to enjoy a little shade, maybe sip a peach tea, and watch the world go by… just like Dennis would have.