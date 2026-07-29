Fighting Chronic Lyme Disease/PANDAS

My oldest daughter was recently diagnosed with PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococcal infections) and congenital chronic Lyme disease. I am in the process of getting our youngest tested to see if she too is living with congenital Lyme. This is every parent’s nightmare.” To watch your kids go through the same horrible disease you know all too well.





What it looks like day-to-day:





Chronic Lyme can impact the entire body and lead to pain, fatigue, brain fog and neurological symptoms that make even basic tasks feel impossible. PANDAS has introduced sudden and severe neuropsychiatric symptoms like anxiety, tics, OCD-like behaviors, mood changes and sleep disturbances turning our daily lives into a roller coaster of uncertainty. This can turn into Multiple Sclerosis if not treated quickly.





Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. The immune system mistakenly attacks myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, causing inflammation and scarring (sclerosis/lesions) that block electrical signals.

Depending on where the nerve is damaged, the symptoms will be very different in type and severity. They can range from numbness, tingling or “pins and needles,” blurred or double vision, extreme fatigue, weakness in the muscles, difficulty walking, problems with coordination and balance, and problems with memory or thinking.





As a parent, it’s heartbreaking to watch your child’s personality and abilities change so dramatically because their immune system is attacking their brain and nervous system.” Managing appointments, medications, work challenges, and emotional support, on top of my own chronic illness, has stretched our family physically, emotionally and financially.





Why We Need Assistance

Insurance does not cover the specialist and treatments that are offering treatment for chronic Lyme and PANDAS at all. We are paying for:

- Specialist visits (Lyme literate and PANDAS/PANS specialist) and follow up care.-More lab work and tests.

-Medications, supplements and therapies to boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and control neuropsychiatric symptoms.

-Travel costs to get to the clinic who understands and treats these complex conditions.

I am still dealing with Lyme, and it has left me totally disabled and unable to work, and with ever-increasing medical bills and everyday expenses we just can't manage it all ourselves. It’s so humbling to have to ask for help like this, but my childrens health and futures are worth swallowing my pride for.





How Your Gift Makes a Difference





Your generosity will go directly towards:

Treatment & monitoring of my oldest daughter for PANDAS and congenital Lyme disease.

Costs of travel to specialists, uncovered medications and therapies that can help my children get back to stability and quality of life.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps lift a piece of this burden and brings us one step closer to healing as a family. If you are unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others who may be able to help is just as powerful.