Delivering the Gospel to Rural Slums in India

Together, we can bring the joy and hope of the Gospel to rural Indian people who are forgotten and dismissed by the rest of society. Help us train and encourage local pastors, give dignity to the poorest among them, and deliver practical care to women and children.

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Dear Friends in Christ,





As I write this letter, my heart is filled with gratitude for God’s faithfulness and compassion for those who are often forgotten by the world. I am writing to invite you to become a partner in a life-changing mission that will impact pastors, widows, children, and entire communities in rural India.





My name is Pastor William Carey. For over four years, I have had the privilege of serving the Lord in Madison, Wisconsin. God has blessed me with a beautiful family of five. Like many missionary families, we have experienced seasons of trusting God for our daily needs. In a time when the cost of living continues to rise, we have seen firsthand that God remains Jehovah Jireh—our faithful Provider.





Today, I am stepping out in faith and hope for the ministry.

We are planning a one-month mission trip to India that will take us across two states in India and more than 35 different village ministry locations. This mission will focus entirely on slum communities—places where poverty is widespread, resources are scarce, and many faithful pastors serve with little training, little support, and often very little food on their own tables. Our goal is simple: to bring hope where there is despair, strengthen those serving on the frontlines of ministry, and share the Gospel with those who have never truly heard it.





During this mission trip, we will:

• Strengthen struggling churches and encourage weary leaders.

• Minister to widows and vulnerable girls through practical support.

• Conduct water baptism services for new believers.

• Anoint and commission men and women who are answering God’s call to ministry.

• Utilize evangelistic assemblies to reach people who have never heard the saving message of Jesus Christ.

• Pray for the sick, encourage the brokenhearted, and bring the hope of Christ to forgotten communities.





Many of these pastors have little formal education, yet they possess a burning passion for God’s Kingdom. They faithfully shepherd their congregations despite extreme hardship. Some walk miles to preach. Some serve entire villages without a steady income. Many believers live day by day, trusting God for their next meal.





When we visit these communities, we are not simply conducting meetings—we are strengthening the Church where it is most vulnerable and helping faithful servants continue the work God has called them to do.





The Needs Before Us

1. Church Construction Project:

We are assisting a church that is currently meeting without a completed building.

The church still needs: roofing, flooring, painting, pulpit, musical instruments, and audio/visual equipment.

Total needed: $3,600





2. Support for Rural Pastors:

We desire to bless 20 rural pastor families with one month’s groceries.

Cost per family: $155.

Total needed: $3100 for 20 pastoral families.





3. Mission Trip Expenses:

Flights, transportation, lodging, and ministry travel expenses: approx. $9,350





Total Mission Need: approximately $16,050





Every dollar given will help bring the love of Christ to people who are hungry, hurting, and longing for hope. When you support this mission, you become part of every pastor trained, every widow encouraged, every child fed, every believer baptized, every church strengthened, and every soul reached with the Gospel.





Would you prayerfully consider making a generous gift toward this mission? Whether your contribution is large or small, every gift matters. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers -for safe travel, open hearts, divine appointments, and a mighty move of God throughout this mission. We thank you sincerely for your prayers.





Together, we can bring the light of Christ to places where hope is desperately needed. Perhaps you cannot travel to India, but through your prayers and financial support, you can stand with us in the harvest field.





In Christ’s Service,

Pastor William Carey

Madison, Wisconsin





*Fundraiser organized by Victoria Tkachuk, traveling to India with Pastor William as special minister to women and children