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Delivering for Others, Falling Behind at Home

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySimon Juarez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Simon Juarez

Delivering for Others, Falling Behind at Home

Im a middle aged humble dude delievry driving for a great company , wont name them but we wear brown lol any way ive fallen on hardtimes, although I make decent money I fell on hard times due to injury last year at work and been behind playing catch up ever since . I borrowed money from those indian Tribal reservation loans with unimaginable interest rates and although it fixed the problems I had then, its creating rougher than rough times now given the economy we have at the moment . There are WAY MORE IN NEED on this app and I understand that..i figure id at least try and get some help. The whole purpose of this fundraising is to pay off those dang Tribal loans so I can have surplus on my check to pay my normal bills again , I will DEFINTELY PAY IT FORWARD if I am able to get help on here. Ive always given to the needy , and helped those less fortunate and now that im behind on literally everything ive decided im putting myself back out in the universe to see if im worthy of some help. I would post exactly what Im paying off if I can make the goal . If youre looking to help out someone and can spare some extra money or help, pass me up and find someone who has worse circumstances than mine, but if you feel like donating to my cause id be more than happy to accept the gesture and will make sure I pay it forward when ive fixed my situation . God bless all of you that help people on this wonderful site..Thank you !

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