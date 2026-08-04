Deliverance Convergence

Brothers and sisters! I thank you for choosing Jesus Christ ❤️





Every dollar spent is a gift deposited at an altar... support wisely... we are called to fund God's work and good inventions!!!





This is a call to deliverance!!! The children's bread 🍞 pray and seek Jesus on every matter in you life 🙏 who and what do you give your time, energy, and resources to?





Brothers and sisters, I have been invited on mission to Africa with all expenses covered minus the plane ticket (✈️ 🎟) if you feel the impression on your heart to give charity towards this mission and all the lives that will be touched by His power please do!! And THANK YOU in advance 🥰