Censorship Lawsuit Big Tech Hoped Wouldn't Happen

Six of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” are fighting back—with a federal lawsuit that we hope will blow the lid off years of coordinated government censorship.

We’ve all seen the damage done over the past few years—truth-tellers smeared, silenced, and erased. But what most people don’t know is that in 2021, a British activist group called the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published a fraudulent report accusing twelve individuals—now infamously called the Disinformation Dozen—of being responsible for “up to 65%” of vaccine misinformation online.

That report was a lie. But it was enough.

The federal government—working hand-in-glove with Big Tech—used it as a roadmap for censorship. Without a trial, without any due process, and without any chance to respond, these individuals were labeled as threats and purged from the digital public square. Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram, PayPal, and others took action—while White House officials cheered them on behind closed doors.

Why This Case Matters?

This isn’t just about censorship. It’s about collusion between unelected bureaucrats, hostile NGOs, and massive corporations to suppress protected speech—especially when that speech challenges the approved narrative.

We now have a new Administration. But executive orders alone can’t undo the damage. To prevent this from happening again, we need the courts to say clearly and unequivocally: what happened was unconstitutional.

This case isn’t theoretical. The complaint was filed on May 15, 2025. It names dozens of defendants—including former and current federal officials, major agencies, and platform executives. It could set the precedent for every censorship case to follow.

But litigation is expensive. We face the most well-funded and protected defendants in history. Discovery will be hard-fought. Expert testimony will be necessary. And the people brave enough to bring this suit can’t do it alone.

Now, six of those original twelve are fighting back. With your help.

What Your Donation Supports

***The funds from this campaign will be received by Childers Law, LLC and used for the legal defense of: Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Ben Tapper, Sayer Ji, Rizza Islam, Erin Elizabeth Finn***

Your donation goes directly into a designated legal trust account to cover:

• Court filing and motion practice

• Depositions and subpoenas of government and Big Tech witnesses

• Expert reports on censorship infrastructure

• Trial preparation and courtroom advocacy

No plaintiff will receive any personal benefit from donations. There are no client distributions. Every dollar funds the fight for accountability.

Our goal is to raise $1 million over the next 24 months. That gives us what we need to survive motion practice, withstand discovery battles, and finish trial preparation.

What the Plaintiffs Endured

This isn’t abstract. These six innocent Americans—medical freedom doctors, researchers, authors, and entrepreneurs—lost:

• Their businesses

• Their platforms

• Their reputations

• And, in many cases, their primary sources of income

All for exercising their First Amendment rights to question government health policy.

Now, they’re trying to turn the tables.

Be Part of the Breakthrough

If this case succeeds, it won’t just vindicate six plaintiffs—it will help establish a legal firewall to keep future Administrations from doing the same thing. No matter who’s in office.

This case can help restore constitutional order and re-establish the idea that government doesn’t get to silence you just because it disagrees.

FAQs

• Is this tax deductible? No.

• How are funds handled? All client funds are held in a designated attorney trust account, in accordance with legal and ethical requirements. These accounts are strictly regulated and are separate from the law firm’s operating funds to ensure client money is protected at all times.

• Why does litigation cost so much? Litigation can be costly. Costs include attorney fees, court filing fees, expert witnesses, depositions, document preparation and review, and potentially trial preparation. Multiple factors contribute to the overall cost.

Help Us Make History

This is your chance to say: Never again.

Please donate now. Share widely. And stand up for the freedom they tried to erase.



