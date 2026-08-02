DeFlock Connecticut

We are organizing Connecticut residents for political action to stop flock cameras and video surveillance in our state.





DeFlock CT is running at statewide petition for all residents to sign here: www.deflockct.org





Our immediate needs is to order at least 20 lawn signs to support rallies at public meetings in various towns. An epicenter in our state for deflock action has been Milford, CT and pushback is growing in towns around the state.





Our first $300 raised will go to lawn / protest sign purchases for next week's Milford Public Forum on Wednesday 8.19.2026 https://www.facebook.com/events/2061450064736831





Please join our growing Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deflockct





Thank you for your support!



