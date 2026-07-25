Support Zach Rehl

As of January 21, 2025 Zach was released. The BOP refused to release him to his wife until 1:30 AM on the 22nd. She sat in a car for nearly 14 hours praying and hoping to be reunited with her husband soon. From their understanding, the prison had the paperwork for his release roughly at 4:30 PM on the 21st.





Unlike many of the J6ers who were pardoned, Zach only received a commutation. So he still does have quite a battle to go to rid himself of the ridiculous charges he was convicted of. The Rehl family has so much hope that Trump will upgrade him to a pardon. Until then, we ask for prayers for the Rehls and for urgency from the Trump administration to right the wrongs of the Biden administration.





Most importantly, as Zach came home, he was able to see how many people supported him and prayed for him. He is so grateful for every single one of you.





God Bless America





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Zach was arrested March 17, 2021. He is nonviolent, he did not push through any barricades, brought no weapons, and he did not damage any property. Yet he has been convicted of seditious conspiracy and more. Regardless of the verdict from a DC jury, his fight is far from over.





Since his arrest, Zach missed the birth of his daughter with his wife; their first child together. He had been unable to hold her for the first time until October 2023 when she was 2 years old. His eldest daughter, he missed graduating from high school and missed her 20th birthday, November 2024. So many important milestones in his daughter’s lives that have been taken away and can never get back because of this. More to come as he continues to be a political prisoner.





Zach was the provider for his household and his absence has been a cause of great stress mentally, emotionally, and financially on his family. Now their struggles have to go on longer as their fight for freedom continues.





With his conviction, the VA came after his family for money they claimed they overpaid Zach and denied his wife a hardship due to her husband’s incarceration. The money they claim was overpaid? His earned benefits that he had been receiving from January 6, 2021 until September 2022. In a normal case, benefits are lost from the point of conviction. This is further evidence of the unjust treatment and bending of law that the political prisoners have been met with through this administration.





Zachary Rehl is a father, a husband, Marine Corps Veteran, and Patriot who loves his Country. He has fought for all of us, now he needs us to fight for him.





Please donate or share this fundraiser with any other Patriots you know. All funds go toward helping his family during this hard time. Anything helps! God Bless!





Thank You,





The friends and family of Zach Rehl