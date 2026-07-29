Patriots Rally Stand by Justice Fighter!

To my friends, family, and community: I am reaching out to you today to ask for your support during this difficult time in my life. I am fighting to clear my name from charges that have been unfairly brought against me. Facing a legal system without the proper resources puts me at a severe disadvantage. These charges threaten my reputation, my livelihood, and my future. A proper legal defense is incredibly expensive, and the costs are well beyond what I can manage alone. My court hearing is tomorrow which gives me very little time to prepare. Any donation will help out tremendously. Thank you for your time and support. I really appreciate you guys. Christ is King.