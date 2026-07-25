Defending the Truth

Over the past few years, many have asked how they can support witnesses in the John O’Keefe case who continue to be relentlessly harassed and defamed NOW IS THE TIME!

For over three years, witnesses and their families have lived under the weight of false accusations, online attacks, and relentless attempts to twist the truth about what happened on Fairview Road. We stayed silent, trusting the justice system to correct the record and protect the witnesses who cooperated in good faith.

It hasn’t.

Instead, a new and dangerous “playbook” has taken hold: weaponize social media, unleash online trolls, pollute the jury pool, tear apart a community and use character assassination and harassment to intimidate witnesses and rewrite reality. That playbook doesn’t stop with us. It can be used against any ordinary citizen who steps forward to tell the truth. This is the new normal.

Because this harassment has gone unchecked, our only remaining path is to seek justice through the courts—to clear our names publicly, to defend our children and families, and to help build a real foundation against witness and victim harassment so this never becomes “business as usual” in American courtrooms.

We are speaking out now not only to defend our families, but to stand up for truth, accountability, and real justice for John O’Keefe—and for every future witness who might otherwise be afraid to come forward.

What We’ve Done From the Beginning

We did everything the justice system asks of witnesses:

Cooperated fully with state and federal investigators

Provided statements immediately

Testified before grand juries

Answered every question

Told the truth every single time

Not one of us ever invoked the Fifth Amendment—because we have nothing to hide.

How We Became Targets

Despite our full cooperation, a coordinated effort grew online and in the media to shift blame onto innocent people. False narratives were pushed into court filings, social media, and public forums. Our names, reputations, and livelihoods were attacked—often viciously and without any basis in fact.

Our families have endured:

Years of harassment, intimidation, and online defamation

Personal and professional harm

Damage to our children, relationships, and wellbeing

Tens of thousands of dollars in legal expenses

All because we did what we were supposed to do: we told the truth.

Why We’re Asking for Help

With a civil trial now ahead, we know the same playbook will be used again—distort the facts, target witnesses, and retraumatize our families in public. We cannot face this alone.

Your support will help us:

Help pay for legal representation necessary to fight back

Challenge false allegations in a court of law

Protect our families from ongoing harassment

Establish a clear stand against witness and victim intimidation

Ensure the truth we’ve stood by since day one is finally heard

Every contribution—large or small—brings us closer to clearing our names, protecting our children, and drawing a line in the sand so that this kind of witness harassment cannot be the model for future defendants. Every contribution will be used directly to help ensure justice is served—by funding the legal work, protection, and advocacy needed to confront these falsehoods and stop the harassment. If there are funds remaining after our own cases are resolved, we intend to use those to support other witnesses and victims facing similar attacks, so that no one has to fight this kind of abuse alone.

On behalf of my family (the Alberts & McCabes) and Friend (Brian Higgins) thank you for standing with all of us, for believing in truth over online mobs, and for helping us pursue real Justice for our friend John O’Keefe.

— Denise Galvin