GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Defending the Truth

Raised$258,750 USD

Fundraiser created byDenise Galvin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Denise Galvin

Defending the Truth

Over the past few years, many have asked how they can support witnesses in the John O’Keefe case who continue to be relentlessly harassed and defamed NOW IS THE TIME!

For over three years, witnesses and their families have lived under the weight of false accusations, online attacks, and relentless attempts to twist the truth about what happened on Fairview Road. We stayed silent, trusting the justice system to correct the record and protect the witnesses who cooperated in good faith.

It hasn’t.

Instead, a new and dangerous “playbook” has taken hold: weaponize social media, unleash online trolls, pollute the jury pool, tear apart a community and use character assassination and harassment to intimidate witnesses and rewrite reality. That playbook doesn’t stop with us. It can be used against any ordinary citizen who steps forward to tell the truth. This is the new normal. 

Because this harassment has gone unchecked, our only remaining path is to seek justice through the courts—to clear our names publicly, to defend our children and families, and to help build a real foundation against witness and victim harassment so this never becomes “business as usual” in American courtrooms. 

We are speaking out now not only to defend our families, but to stand up for truth, accountability, and real justice for John O’Keefe—and for every future witness who might otherwise be afraid to come forward.

What We’ve Done From the Beginning

We did everything the justice system asks of witnesses:

  • Cooperated fully with state and federal investigators
  • Provided statements immediately
  • Testified before grand juries
  • Answered every question
  • Told the truth every single time

Not one of us ever invoked the Fifth Amendment—because we have nothing to hide.

How We Became Targets

Despite our full cooperation, a coordinated effort grew online and in the media to shift blame onto innocent people. False narratives were pushed into court filings, social media, and public forums. Our names, reputations, and livelihoods were attacked—often viciously and without any basis in fact.

Our families have endured:

  • Years of harassment, intimidation, and online defamation
  • Personal and professional harm
  • Damage to our children, relationships, and wellbeing
  • Tens of thousands of dollars in legal expenses

All because we did what we were supposed to do: we told the truth.

Why We’re Asking for Help

With a civil trial now ahead, we know the same playbook will be used again—distort the facts, target witnesses, and retraumatize our families in public. We cannot face this alone.

Your support will help us:

  • Help pay for legal representation necessary to fight back
  • Challenge false allegations in a court of law
  • Protect our families from ongoing harassment
  • Establish a clear stand against witness and victim intimidation
  • Ensure the truth we’ve stood by since day one is finally heard

Every contribution—large or small—brings us closer to clearing our names, protecting our children, and drawing a line in the sand so that this kind of witness harassment cannot be the model for future defendants. Every contribution will be used directly to help ensure justice is served—by funding the legal work, protection, and advocacy needed to confront these falsehoods and stop the harassment. If there are funds remaining after our own cases are resolved, we intend to use those to support other witnesses and victims facing similar attacks, so that no one has to fight this kind of abuse alone.

On behalf of my family (the Alberts & McCabes) and Friend (Brian Higgins) thank you for standing with all of us, for believing in truth over online mobs, and for helping us pursue real Justice for our friend John O’Keefe.

— Denise Galvin

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve