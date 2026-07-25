Help a Disabled Orthodox Father Fight to Keep Son

Campaign Update – July 2026





Dear Friends, Family, and Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

First, I want to thank everyone who has donated, shared this campaign, and kept my son and me in your prayers. Because of your generosity, we successfully raised a little over our initial goal of $10,000 to help fund my legal representation in this custody case. As a result of this generosity, thanks be to God I was able to secure legal representation. For this, I am extremely grateful.

Unfortunately, this case has taken significantly longer than anticipated.

The custody trial was originally scheduled for April 20, 2026, but it was continued until July 16, 2026. After a full day of testimony on July 16, the court determined that additional trial time was necessary and scheduled the case to resume on September 18, 2026, when the remaining testimony and final decisions are expected.

At the July 16 hearing, the judge also granted my father—my son's grandfather—intervenor status regarding visitation. The court further ordered weekly Saturday visits between my father, my son, and me at a Pennsylvania State Park. While we are grateful for this opportunity to spend time together, these visits require approximately six hours of round-trip travel for us each weekend because we live in New Jersey while the visits take place near my son's current residence in Pennsylvania.

Because of these continuances, the extended trial, and the ongoing legal work required to prepare for another day in court, the funds we originally raised have largely been exhausted.

For that reason, I am increasing our fundraising goal by $6,000 to help cover the remaining costs necessary to finish this case.

These additional funds will be used exclusively for:

Attorney fees for the continued custody trial Trial preparation and legal strategy Court filing fees and litigation expenses Travel expenses associated with court appearances and court-ordered visitation Any expert witness or related professional costs that become necessary before the final hearing

Every contribution, whether large or small, helps us continue this fight. If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you would share this campaign and continue praying for our family as we prepare for the September hearing.

Thank you for standing with us. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers have carried us farther than we could have gone alone.





Original Appeal – February/March 2026





“Children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.” — Psalm 127:3





Dear Friends, Family, and Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am a disabled father on Social Security Disability facing a custody battle against well-funded third parties with multiple attorneys. I am fighting to remain in my son's life and to preserve our family and our faith. I am seeking continued support as I work to complete an ongoing custody trial that has required substantially more court time and legal expenses than originally anticipated.

I am writing to you today not just as a father, but as a man fighting to protect the sacred, God-given bond between a parent and his child. My son, Noah, was brought into the Holy Orthodox Christian Church through Baptism and Chrismation. He is a child of God, and I am his father. But today, that relationship is under direct attack by third parties who have no biological right to him, and I need your help to bring him home.

My Story

I never imagined I would have to fight this hard just to remain my son's father.

I am an Orthodox Christian father living on Social Security Disability due to my medical condition.

Today, I am facing the most difficult battle of my life. Third parties are seeking sole legal and physical custody of my child. This is not a disagreement between parents. This is an attempt by non-parents to permanently remove my son from his father, his family and the spiritual life we share.

The opposing side has hired two attorneys from two separate law firms. I am currently representing myself because my disability income barely covers basic living expenses. I cannot afford the legal representation that a case like this requires.

This has become a true David versus Goliath fight.

Why This Matters

This case is not just about custody paperwork. It is about:

As an Orthodox Christian, I believe fatherhood is not just a role—it is a calling and a responsibility before God. My son's baptism and chrismation are not just ceremonies; they are the mysteries that make us part of the life we are meant to live together.

I am fighting to make sure he does not lose his father, his family or the spiritual foundation we share.

Why I Need Help

Because I live on Social Security Disability, I have no financial ability to hire a qualified family law attorney. I cannot take out loans or absorb the cost of a legal retainer.

Without experienced counsel, I am at a severe disadvantage against multiple attorneys working to remove my parental rights.

Funds raised will go directly toward:

Having professional representation could make the difference between remaining my son's father in his daily life—or losing that role.

The Crisis and the Opportunism

In June 2024, while Noah’s mother was experiencing a severe mental health crisis, she placed him in the temporary care of this third party. What was meant to be a short-term act of mercy quickly turned into a legal takeover.

While I was hospitalized for my own health challenges and unable to intervene, these third parties—who share no biological tie to my son—obtained a "stipulated order for custody" from the mother during her crisis. They then told state agencies they were his "legal guardians," despite the fact that I never signed away my rights and I never consented to this. When they could not obtain my signature, they filed in family court for sole legal and physical custody of my son. When I finally emerged from the hospital and began fighting for my son, I was met with a wall of high-priced lawyers. Today, these third parties have hired two separate law firms to strip me of my parental rights.

I am a biological father on Social Security Disability. I have spent every waking hour and every penny I have filing my own motions, appearing via Zoom from a hospital initially, and representing myself pro se. I have fought them tooth and nail to show the court that I am his father, I am present, and I will never stop loving him.

But I have reached my limit.

The trial originally scheduled for April 20, 2026, was continued to July 16, 2026. After a full day of testimony, the court scheduled an additional trial date for September 18, 2026, to complete the proceedings. Because I reside in New Jersey, I do not qualify for Pennsylvania legal aid, and I continue to rely on private legal representation to protect my parental rights.

Why This Matters

This isn't just a legal dispute; it is a battle for a child’s soul and his right to his family.

How You Can Help

Thanks to the generosity of family, friends, and supporters, we reached our original fundraising goal of $10,000, which has been used to retain legal counsel and prepare for trial.

Because the case has been continued twice and now requires additional court proceedings, I must raise an additional $6,000 to complete this case.

These funds will be used exclusively for:

Attorney fees for the remaining custody proceedings Trial preparation and court appearances Court filing fees and litigation expenses Travel expenses related to court appearances and court-ordered visitation Any expert witness or professional costs that become necessary before the conclusion of trial

Every donation, no matter the size, directly helps me continue fighting to remain an active father in my son's life.

If you cannot donate, your prayers and sharing this campaign with others are an incredible blessing and are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for standing with me. Thank you for helping me defend the natural rights of a father and the future of my son.

In Christ,

Andrew Whitacre