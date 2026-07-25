Defending Louie’s adoption

Many of us have had the privilege of watching Louie become a beloved son, brother, and cherished member of this family, while many have only heard the story through friends and loved ones. After four years of fostering, court hearings, prayers, and unwavering love, Louie's adoption was finally finalized in June. Sadly, an appeal has been filed, forcing this family to continue an exhausting and costly legal fight to protect the adoption and the future they've built together. We are coming alongside them to help ease the financial burden of ongoing legal fees, which have now reached hundreds of thousands of dollars, so they can focus on what matters most—loving and protecting Louie. If you feel led to give, pray, or share, every act of support makes a difference as Team Louie works to reach the finish line once and for all. Please read a brief summary of this faithful family’s journey below:





On April 5, 2022, our sweet son arrived at our home; after being born to an incarcerated mother and needing a safe place to go, we welcomed Louie into our home and heart. Fast forward four years and we have been in a court battle trying to protect Louie and looking out for his best interests. We have been in and out of the courthouse more times than I want to admit, spent many hours in conference rooms with attorneys and so many hours down on our knees in constant prayer for our boy. On May 24, 2026, after a month of going back and forth to the courthouse for final trial, the Judge terminated biological mother/father’s rights and on June 11, 2026, we were able to return to the same courtroom and finally adopt our precious son!

Unfortunately, our fight is still not over! The attorneys for biological mother have filed an appeal contesting the termination of parental rights. This means that we will have to continue fighting and protecting Louie until the Appellate Court makes their decision later this year. We are so very thankful for Our Village and all that have stepped up to support us in this fight. But this fight has placed a significant financial burden on our family. We would not change a thing, and we know that God has been with us every step of this journey, revealing His incredible faithfulness, grace and mercy. We would not have our Louie today, if it was not for God and His amazing plan for Louie’s life and our family.

We are asking for help getting across this finish line once and for all! We, first and foremost, ask for your continued prayers for our family and all the attorneys fighting to protect Louie. We want Louie’s story to be told and to protect any other precious child or family from this process. If you feel led to give to help with the financial aspect of this fight, we would greatly appreciate it. Know that any money given will go to Louie’s fight. Thank you once again for your love, support and prayers. Go Team Louie!

Love,

Thomas, Jenn, Ensley, Emmy & Louie