Defending Free Speech In Florida: Rich Penkoski

We are coming to our community to stand in the gap for our family as we face a critical legal battle in the state of Florida. Due to the complex nature of this case, securing experienced, faithful legal representation is absolutely vital. We believe that true justice requires a robust and thorough defense, but the financial burden of mounting this defense against the state is substantial.

This case strikes at the very heart of the fundamental rights guaranteed to every citizen under the Constitution. We are facing a legal battle in Florida where the state is attempting to overreach by taking my spoken words and trying to criminalize everyday speech, turning standard communication into a legal offense.

This is not just a standard dispute; it is a direct attempt to penalize and silence individual expression. If the government is allowed to redefine free speech as a criminal act in this instance, it sets a dangerous precedent for everyone. We are standing firm against this overreach, but confronting the full weight of the legal system to protect the right to speak freely requires an exhaustive, high-caliber defense. We are fighting this case not just for our own family, but to ensure that the basic liberty of free expression remains secure.

Every dollar raised through this campaign will be directly allocated to the necessary costs of securing a proper legal defense. Specifically, these gifts will fund:

Attorney Retainer Fees: Retaining specialized Florida legal counsel equipped to handle constitutional defense.

Court Costs & Filings: Necessary administrative expenses required by the court system.

Expert Witness & Deposition Fees: Ensuring the full truth is meticulously brought to light during the proceedings.

If you are able to give financially, your gift will directly help level the playing field in this legal battle. More than anything, we ask for your prayers for wisdom for the legal team, strength for our family, and that the truth will ultimately prevail in the courtroom. Thank you for standing with us.

Disclaimer: All gifts made to this campaign are voluntary donations intended solely to support the legal defense costs of Rich. Contributions do not establish an attorney-client relationship between the donor and the legal team, nor do they grant donors any right to direct or interfere with the legal strategy or professional judgment of the attorneys.