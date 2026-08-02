Defending Delilah

Help us give our niece a fighting chance





My husband and I became emergency guardians for our niece Delilah at the end of June. She's an infant. She can't defend herself, she can't tell anyone what's happening to her, she can't ask for help. She needs us to do that for her.





We've been in court for months now, entirely pro se, no lawyer, trying to make sure a judge sees the whole picture of what she's been through. We've turned in medical records. We've documented incidents. We've shown up to every hearing. But navigating this has been hard, and we don't feel like we're able to defend her to the fullest extent without legal representation.





We have a big hearing coming up on August 20th. We've decided we need to hire an attorney so Delilah is truly heard this time.





That's $10,000. We're not asking lightly. We're asking because she deserves to be heard, and we want to know we did everything we could for her.





Any amount helps. Even just sharing this page helps. Thank you for standing with us and with Delilah.