DEFENDER - The Mark of a Man is Self Sacrifice

A faithful father defends against an onslaught of barbarians seeking to overtake his village and kill all he loves.





Thank you so much for watching Defender! If you enjoyed the film and want to help get it to festivals or want to contribute to making the full length feature version, this is the place! Thank you!





If you want to learn more about how we can create the full length feature version, go here: defendershortfilm.com





Written & Directed by me, Chris Cloud

WINNER OF BEST SHORT FILM at Hard Faith Fest 2026!





THANK YOU to my Cast and THANK YOU to my amazing Crew!





(Natalie is my wife and the "host" of this campaign.)