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Defendamos el DERECHO de los padres a Educar

Goal$200,000 MXN
Raised$0 MXN

Fundraiser created byMariana Benavides

Defendamos el DERECHO de los padres a Educar

No somos expedientes, ni matrículas, somos padres, madres y abuelos que amamos a nuestros hijos, mas que cualquier burocrata estatal.

Imagina esto: Te levantas todos los días a preparar el desayuno y el lonche de tus hijos para llevarlos a la escuela. Confiando en que aprenderán Matemáticas, Español, Ciencias o Geografía. Pero un día descubres, que sin tu permiso les han enseñado que la Fé es obsoleta, que tu autoridad como padre es opcional o que su identidad es un juego de opciones o percepciones

ESO NO ES EDUCAR, ES ADOCTRINAR


Yo si creo que los padres son los PRIMEROS EDUCADORES. La escuela debe de ser un aliado y no un adversario. Por eso he decidido plantar cara, quiero financiar asesoría legal, psicologica y pedagógica. Materiales educativos alternativos, talleres para familias, y sobre todo campañas de concientización que defiendan el derecho fundamental de los padres a educar con sus valores y creencias sin imposiciones ideológicas. 


¿Por que necesitamos de tu ayuda? 

Fondos legales: Abogados especializados en derecho familiar y libertad de enseñanza, leyes educativas y objeción de conciencia.Quiero llevar a tribuna publica los casos de los padres y niños que reciben acoso escolar por oponerse a ciertos contenidos o agendas ideológicas.


Fondos para terapia: Especialistas en psicologpia y psicoanálisis, que no fomenten la terapia afirmativa indiscriminadamente si no que realmente ayuden a los niños y adolescentes a salir de confusiónes.

Materiales formativos: Guías, libros y recursos en línea para que apoyen a los padres que han decidido formar a sus hijos en casa, o como apoyo para reforzar el verdadero aprendizaje, fuera de ideologías, POR QUE LAS ESCUELAS SON HOSTILES EN ESTE MOMENTO.


HISTORIA DE ANA ( nombre cambiado por privacidad)

Ana es madre de tres hijos, Un dia su hija de 9 años llego llorando por que la maestra le dijo: "Tu papá y mamá se equivocan al ir a la iglesia, eso hoy es de gente ignorante y sin criterio. Cuando Ana fue a preguntar, la directora amenazo con llamar a los servicios de protección infantil "por someter a la niña al fanatismo religioso" Ana no tenía dinero y sentía mucha impotencia, rabia y soledad. 

Pero no esta sola... Ahora ella forma parte de nuestro grupo Y gracias a donaciones como las que hoy te solicitamos, pudimos contratar una abogado, que freno la amenaza. La niña sigue en la misma escuela, pero con un acuerdo que respeta los valores y creencias de su familia. 


HOY TE PIDO QUE NO MIRES A OTRO LADO, Si tu crees que los padres tienen ABSOLUTO DERECHO, a decidir que se les enseña a sus hijos sobre la vida, la sexualidad, la fe y tus valores, haz click en DONAR


No importa el monto, lo que importa es que juntos digamos "Basta, educar es un derecho humano, y los padres somos los primeros educadores y responsables de los niños"

Dona ahora. Comparte esta campaña. Oremos juntos por la libertad de educar.


“Instruye al niño en su camino, y aun cuando fuere viejo no se desviará de él.” – Proverbios 22:6


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