Defend Ukraine

Defend the cause of the weak and the fatherless; maintain the rights of the poor and the oppressed." - Psalm 82:3





Hello, my call sign is X-ray and I am a 43-year-old father of three and stepfather to five wonderful children. As a committed Christian, I believe in standing up for what is right and helping those in need. The situation in Ukraine has deeply outraged me, and I feel a strong calling to offer my support during this challenging time. I come from a family with a rich history of military service, and I grew up on military bases. Currently, My skills as an automotive mechanic and my experience with soldier and welding equip me with valuable abilities that can contribute to defense efforts. However, I currently lack the necessary funds to travel to Ukraine and sustain myself for the first six weeks of service. This is where I humbly ask for your help.





My goals are to raise the funds to cover travel expenses, accommodation, and basic necessities, including safety equipment, as I transition into my role supporting Ukraine. I also aim to support my family during my absence, ensuring my loved ones have the resources they need while I am away. Additionally, I plan to provide regular updates to keep my supporters informed about my journey and the impact of our collective efforts to assist those in need. Please note that I am choosing to remain anonymous for the protection of my family from potential harassment by the aggressor.





Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant impact and bring me one step closer to serving those who need it most. Together, we can stand for freedom and hope. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me in this cause. Your generosity can help make a difference in the lives of many.





Blessings,



