Defend the Right to Bear Arms in Self Defense

INTRODUCTION

This I write on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of America’s declaration of independence from tyranny to:





Make you aware of a grave threat to our God-given, common law, constitutional, and statutory right to bear arms in defense of self and property by anti-gun, anti-property rights DAs;





Explain why all defenders of freedom must act to end this threat forthwith and set an example for others so that we can save our Republic from those who seek to destroy it’ and





Ask for your help because I am now in the crosshairs of this threat facing a felony for displaying a firearm in self defense, and I don’t have sufficient resources to defend myself.





Bottom line: Anti-gun, George Soros-compliant district attorneys in Colorado and all over the USA are legislating from their prosecutor desks to criminalize our God-given, common law, constitutional, and statutory right to bear arms in defense of self and property. Their operating principle is simple:





“You can keep your arms but if you dare to bear them in defense of self or property we will put you in jail and charge you with a felony”





PERSONAL THREAT SUMMARY

I am Robin Heid, a 72-year-old disabled veteran who lives on Social Security and needs help to pay a lawyer because an unelected, anti-gun DA charged me with a felony after I displayed a firearm to defend myself and my property from a violent career criminal.





This criminal repeatedly trespassed on my property and stole my utilities; when I confronted him, he trespassed again and committed felony assault against me. When he escalated his assault, I feared for my life, so I retreated and retrieved my firearm: I didn’t even raise the muzzle, much less fire; I held it at my side, muzzle down, safety on, finger in register, to let him know I had it, which immediately ended the kerfuffle.





On my own property.





In an open-carry state.





A state whose constitution unequivocally states that “the right to bear arms in defense of self and property shall not be called into question.”





And a state with self defense laws that say it’s my call – not a Monday Morning Quarterback DA – to decide what action was reasonable, up to and including the use of deadly force, to defend myself and/or my property from an attacker.





None of which mattered to the Montrose cops who arrested me, or to Colorado’s 7th Judicial District DA, who charged me with felony menacing and harassment. The DA refuses to prosecute the violent career criminal for his felony assault on me, or even for his admitted serial trespassing and theft of utilities; she focuses only on the fact that I displayed a firearm, which in her anti-gun mind constitutes felony menacing, and which she asserts I cannot do, “even in self defense.”





The DA ignores two constitutions, two Colorado laws, and her oath of office to obey those constitutions and laws to attack an old man who was just trying to protect himself and his property from a much younger, bigger, stronger violent criminal who is well-known to the police but against whom for some reason they have refused take any action – for years.





That’s right; this entire situation arises from the fact that the Montrose Police department and its so-called “drug task force” refused to do anything about my attacker and the drug-and-sex trafficking ring he oversaw just two houses away from mine for more than ten years. These law enforcement agencies also allowed trespassing, burglary, vandalism, and threatening behavior against non-involved neighbors to flourish and, ultimately, forced me to do their job for them.





For daring to actually bear arms in defense of self and property, the DA and her accomplices are trying to destroy me financially, deprive me of my birthright as an American citizen to keep and bear arms; and turn me into a slave of the state (as Aristotle said in “The Politics, Book II” in 330 BC and James Burgh said in “Political Disquisitions” in 1775, the difference between citizens and slaves is that citizens are armed).





This cannot stand, which is why I refused the DA's “deal:” Plead guilty to felony menacing and go on probation for two years, which means not only giving up my birthright as an American citizen to keep and bear arms, but to become a slave of the state, subject to its fines, fees, and prison-like control of my life. If I am a good slave for two years, the conviction is dropped, I become a citizen again, and I get my confiscated firearm back.





All for daring to display a firearm to defend myself and my property from a violent criminal in accordance with natural law, common law, two constitutions, two state laws, on my own property, in an open-carry state.

CONSTITUTIONAL THREAT SUMMARY

Bad as this situation is for me personally, it is worse for our country, and for the freedoms we have enjoyed since its founding. The DA is pursuing a deliberate, systematic, and well-established attack on property rights and self defense rights; she has established a pattern of filing felony menacing and harassment charges against everyone who displays or otherwise uses a firearm to defend themselves or their property with. I am not the only one she is doing this to I her judicial district, I am not the only one this is happening to in the United States.





We are the canaries in the coal mine because this DA's abuse of power is just the tip of the anti-self defense, anti-property rights iceberg. Corrupt, leftist district attorneys throughout our country are following the playbook Ayn Rand documented in her 1957 book, Atlas Shrugged:





Don’t directly challenge the right to keep and bear arms – just jail and file felony charges against anyone who dares to bear arms in defense of self and property.





Rand used the following dialogue to detail this insidious assault on liberty via gradual, disguised encroachments over direct opposition:





“If you breathe the word “censorship” now, they'll all scream bloody murder,” said Dr. Floyd Ferris, director of the State Science Institute, “but if you leave the spirit alone and make it a simple material issue – not a matter of ideas, but just a matter of paper, ink, and printing presses – you accomplish your purpose much more smoothly. You'll make sure nothing dangerous gets printed or heard – and nobody is going to fight over a material issue.”





Tweak it a bit and it’s spookily applicable to the agenda of Anna Cooling and her fellow leftists:





“If you breathe the word “gun control” now, they'll all scream bloody murder. But if you leave the spirit alone and make it a simple criminal justice issue – not a matter of ideas, but just a matter of prosecuting criminals – you accomplish your purpose much more smoothly. You'll destroy the right of self defense – banking on the fact that nobody is going to fight over a prosecutor doing her job.”





This is what the DA and her leftist accomplices are doing in concert with the moves by Comintern legislatures in Colorado and other states to ban certain guns or magazines: “Shadow banning” the use of any gun in any way for defense of self and property.





DONATION DISTRIBUTION PLAN

The goal of this fundraiser is twofold:





Raise enough money for me to fight the DA and her unconstitutional prosecution at trial – or crush her so badly in the Court of Public Opinion that she drops the charges; and





Raise substantially more money create a Defense of Self and Property Foundation that will: find and expose similar abuses throughout the US; and provide defense funding for other citizens caught in this web of constitutional destruction pursued by nefarious anti-gun-legislation-by-prosecution crimes being committed by rogue DAs all over the USA.





The larger the amount raised, the more we can do to defend others and preserve freedom. Any donation is appreciated. If you want more detail about me, my personal case, the DA's misconduct, or dive deeper into the constitutional and statutory elements related thereto, goto: https://eagledancerimages.substack.com/p/the-insidious-new-attack-on-the-right





Thank you for your attention to this matter.





LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Because the charges against me are firearms related, all funds must go directly to the lawyer representing me, so the following pro forma disclaimer is included: