Defend Free Speech: SocialMediaProsecution.com

SocialMediaProsecution.com





I am raising $30,000 to help pay legal-defense expenses in a felony prosecution based on alleged Social Media Posts that, according to the discovery I received, do not exist.

This case began after a prior felony harassment charge against me was dismissed by Nolle Prosequi. I immediately filed a civil lawsuit against the individual responsible. His wedding had been officiated by a local police officer and I was the best man. After he was served with that lawsuit, he went to the police and I was charged again — this time over alleged “social media posts” dated April 8, 2024.





The problem is simple: the alleged posts are not in the discovery. The civil summons and lawsuit were also excluded from the police incident report, probable cause statement, criminal complaint, and discovery. I believe this case raises serious concerns about retaliation, protected speech, missing evidence, and the misuse of government power. My first criminal defense attorney told me in writing that I hadn't been accused of committing a crime in April, and in the follow up email that the date in the criminal complaint was a typo. His communications were forwarded to the Missouri Bar, who refused to take action.





I created SocialMediaProsecution.com to document the timeline, the court records, share attorney-client emails, the assistant prosecutors reprimand from the Missouri Supreme Court for dishonesty, and additional evidence. I am now asking for help covering attorney fees and related legal-defense expenses.





This fundraiser supports my personal legal defense. If you believe the government should not be able to turn missing social-media evidence into a felony prosecution, please consider donating and sharing this page.





I will answer additional questions if asked. I have attempted so much before I created this campaign on GiveSendGo.