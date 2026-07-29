Defence victims of assault by police officers in Q

Hello, my name is Isabelle from Quebec, I was the victim of a police attack during a peaceful gathering on March 13, 2021. The violence began in 2020 since this government tyranny and there were several victims. Even with my video evidence and witnesses, my complaints were denied given the corruption here and it is difficult to find a lawyer here. I decided to represent the victims by also having a group on Facebook. We had never seen this before the violence of police officers as against an unarmed people. I have also been looking for a lawyer and resources since I saw violence in Montreal on May 1, 2026 with these same police officers, like the Gestapo. I need help for find a money for pay a lawyer. Thank you.