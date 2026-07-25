DeeDee's Circle of Hope

-Post Surgery Update-





First, we want to thank everyone who has been walking alongside our family throughout this journey so far. All of the prayers, meals, donations, messages, and encouragement have carried us more than you know.





We are grateful to share that DeeDee's pathology results from her surgery on July 24th were encouraging. The remaining tumor was very small, her surgical margins were clear, and both sentinel lymph nodes that were removed tested negative for cancer. We truly thank God for these answered prayers.





While this news has brought us a tremendous amount of relief, the journey isn't over. Healing from breast cancer extends well beyond the operating room. She is still recovering from surgery, has additional reconstructive procedures ahead, and continues meeting with her medical team as they determine the next steps of her treatment and long-term care. This could include any combination of chemotherapy, radiation, hormone-blocking medications, etc.





Many people have asked whether this means everything is "back to normal." We certainly hope we're headed in that direction, but recovery also brings many expenses that insurance doesn't fully cover. Travel to appointments, groceries, and prepared meals during recovery, household help, lost time from work, post-surgical supplies, and other healing therapies recommended to support her physical and emotional well-being all add up quickly.





If you have already given in any way, please know that we are deeply thankful. Your generosity has lifted a tremendous burden from our family. If you've been considering giving, sharing the fundraiser, signing up for a meal, or offering practical help, your support is still making a meaningful difference as Mom focuses on healing instead of financial stress.





Thank you for continuing to pray for DeeDee as she recovers, regains her strength, and takes each next step one day at a time. We remain so grateful for this incredible community.





Love,

Team DeeDee