Dedicated Crossing Guard Loses Entire Home in Fire

Port Saint Lucie Police Department Crossing Guard Hector Perez has been dedicated to keeping our children safe for ten years and the children love him. About two weeks ago a bad thunder and lightning storm came through while Hector was working. He then received a phone call from his wife that he needed to get home quickly, as there was an emergency. When Hector arrived home he discovered that his home was burned to the ground. A bolt of lightning hit the back of his home and it sparked a fire and the house burned quickly, totally destroying it and all its contents. Hector, his wife and grandson lost everything. Obviously, this was emotionally devastating. Hector did not have insurance on his home and did not own the land, as it was a land lease. This was now very economically devasting too -- he is now basically homeless. Hector has been such a dedicated Crossing Guard and he also has fed the needy and homeless for years, and now he and his family are homeless. He has always looked out for those who were less fortunate and now we just want to give back to Hector and his family in their time of need. I know Hector would be greatly appreciative of any size donation and this fund will go to help Hector and his family find a new home and rebuild his life.