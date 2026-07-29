Decorated Combat Veteran in Need of Help

Go fund me bio:





We are currently seeking to raise funds for Mark Nienhuis, a veteran of both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, a two-time Purple Heart recipient, and a man who dedicated over a decade of his life to military service.

Since his return from Afghanistan in 2012, Mark has dealt with severe combat-related PTSD. Despite seeking treatment, the VA failed him. He was seeking residential care from the VA, but unfortunately they did not move in a timely manner. As a result, an incident occurred that led to his incarceration and an attempted suicide.

Despite the circumstances behind his incarceration, his family recognizes the pain and suffering he was under and wants him released and placed under VA care while he fights his case. They remember the husband, the father, the son, the uncle, and the friend he once was. Unfortunately, he fell casualty to the demons of war.

We are calling on support from the veteran community to help raise money for his release. His mental health is declining in an environment where mental health is not a priority, nor is there any understanding of the complexities of combat-related PTSD. As the primary breadwinner of his family, we are also seeking to raise funds to support his wife and children during these trying times.

Despite how news outlets may paint this veteran — he is no monster. He is a man who loves his family deeply. A man who dedicated his life to supporting veterans and their families as a VA employee with 15 years of government service. Those who truly know him can vouch for his character. His family, friends, and loved ones are all united in support, advocating for his release, his medical care, and the support of his family.

Any donation, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated — as is the power of prayer. As veterans and those who support veterans, we must take care of and support one another. We risked it all in service to our country, and many of us bear those scars, both mental and physical.

Thank you all for your support, your prayers, and your continued advocacy for veterans in a society and justice system that too often does not understand or acknowledge those sacrifices.