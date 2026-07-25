Declaring Your Destiny Intl

We want to quickly address an error that appeared on the campaign page.

An incorrect funding goal of $10,000,000 was accidentally posted. This amount was not the intended goal and has now been corrected. We apologize for the confusion this caused.

The purpose of this campaign is to support the ongoing outreach and work of Declaring Your Destiny International, including the production and distribution of teaching content and ministry resources.

We are grateful for those who have reached out with questions and appreciate the continued prayers and support for this ministry.

Thank you for your understanding as we move forward.

DYDI Team