Debts /student loans

Hello, thank you in advance for your support. My name is Elisa Jackson, and I am a 30-year-old single mother. I immigrated to the United States from West Africa at a young age and I pursued my education and worked diligently, but life took an unexpected turn. I am seeking assistance to start my own small business. As a single mother, this would allow me to work from home, provide time for my child to study, and save money on childcare. I am finding it challenging to manage the stress of working two to three jobs while still barely affording rent, debts, and loans. With this help, I can establish a small work-from-home business that will save me money and time, allowing me to spend more time with my child, particularly in her education. Working two to three jobs leaves me with little time to be involved in her early development. As a graduate with five years of struggle trying to get a career, I am seeking help. As a single mother, and balancing 9-5 work life from pay check to pay check, especially without strong support, is challenging. I have tried many times to get connections with career opportunity but it tough when you do not have real connection. However, with the help of this donation, I can go back to school in pursuing another degree and paying off debts. I am greatly appreciative and hopeful to get help. This will mean a lot and take me a long way as a single mother who is striving every day and the hustle never ends, instead it only gets exhausting. I am tired, I need help please 🙏 🥺