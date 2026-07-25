Debt to Pay

I lost my partner in 2023. I made many sacrifices to lo9k after him from home. I had no family support, only nurses and therapist coming to do their jobs. I had to give up our bed and other furniture to make room for his disability needs when his condition became worse ane eventually bed bound. I became in so much debt, i was ignoring as my partner's health and wellbeing was more important which became 24/7 care, nothing else mattered. He was always in severe agnony. I became ill myself after his passing with all the stress and toxic behaviours i have had to endure it became overwhelming for the wrong reasons. I need help to settle some debt as im still not working following my health issues.