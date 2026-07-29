Debt relief

I'm not great with writing these kinds of things but here goes.

This past winter was very financially difficult on us as a family and especially me as a husband and provider. I had no job for the majority of the winter so what savings we did have got used up for mortgage and various other bills and debts which caused the unfortunate spiral into taking on more debt to cover the bills and put food on the table for us. I have a good job now and do extra work whenever possible to try to get everything caught up and paid off but we're only able to keep up with normal expenses and bills and don't have the extra to get caught back up to be on top of everything.