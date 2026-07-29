Debt payoff













For years, my husband and I have been carrying the weight of significant debt. It was a tough time, but we’ve been working hard to get back on our feet and slowly chip away at what we owe. We lived in a rv for four years with three small children and moved across the country, which didn’t pan out like we had hoped. We are stuck with all of this debt and having a hard time paying it off with such a large mortgage.





Id love to secretly make payments and document the process to see how long it will take for my husband to notice.





Every donation will go directly toward paying down the debt, making each payment even bigger and bringing us closer to financial freedom. I’ll be posting photo receipts so you can see exactly where your generosity is going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being part of this journey with me.



