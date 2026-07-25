Discipleship Program with 24/7 Prayer

Hi everyone! I wanted to take a moment to share that God has invited me to step into a discipleship program opportunity with 24/7 Prayer at Waverley Abbey in England!





May of 2025, God put a dream in my heart of doing some form of missions in England. I was introduced to 24/7 Prayer by a missionary couple in my church. Something about this organization lit a spark in me, which led to me attending the 24/7 Prayer National Gathering in October of 2025! It was there God prompted me to apply to their academy. I had my interview with the Academy and shortly thereafter was accepted for the spring cohort of 2027, because God had just told me to accept a management role at my job here in South Carolina.





Fast forward to June 2026! I volunteered at my church’s summer teen camp from June 22-26 and every single day Jesus highlighted England. Thursday morning of that week, the Lord gave me a picture of Him standing over in England with His hand outstretched towards me inviting me to go with Him. The path was already paved with His footprints and I would just need to follow them. God prompted me to reach out to 24/7 Prayer Academy and ask if they had a spot open for the fall cohort of this year which would start August 24th, 2026. God truly has a sense of humor, because of course they had just had a female ask to be deferred to the spring 2027 cohort, which left a spot open for me. They asked if I could let them know by July 3rd, 2026, which was a week for me to decide. Immediately intense spiritual warfare started. I took the week truly seeking God's face, and every single time He gave me scripture after scripture confirming that He’s inviting me to step out of the boat and follow Him. I signed the acceptance letter July 2nd, and I am actively learning what it looks like to trust Him when the next steps have not yet been revealed!





The 24/7 Prayer Academy is a 16-week leadership development program, located at Waverley Abbey in England. It focuses on radical discipleship, spiritual formation, and missional training. As part of my internship, I will have placements with a local church and a local outreach hub, the Lighthouse, working with children and vulnerable adults.





As I step out in faith, I would be honored if you would prayerfully consider joining my support team! First and foremost, I am looking for people who will commit to intercede in prayer with and for me. I am so excited to partner with mentors from 24/7 Prayer and share Jesus with the placements I will be involved in. I would also love to invite you to support me financially! The cost of the program is £3950 ($5,273), which is required by the 24th, July 2026. This amount includes my accommodation, meals, and transport during the program. This does not include the cost of flights or a visa. If you have any questions I would love to connect with you and share more! Your partnership in prayer and generosity is partnering with the Lord and what He is doing in England.









I can’t see the whole path of where this internship will lead or even what I will do when I get back, but I am ready to step into this adventure with Jesus. Thank you so much for considering partnering with me on this journey!





With love,

Deborah



