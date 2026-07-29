Deborah Rau

My name is Jakob, and I’m raising funds to help my mother, Deborah, who is currently battling Alzheimer’s disease.





For years, I’ve been her primary caregiver and the only close family consistently helping care for her through her decline. Watching someone you love slowly lose pieces of themselves is heartbreaking enough on its own — but now we are also facing overwhelming financial hardship tied to mounting HOA fees, attorney costs, penalties, and past-due balances on her home.





As my mom’s condition worsened, everyday responsibilities became harder and harder to manage. Unfortunately, during that time, fees and legal charges continued to pile up. What began as missed payments turned into a situation involving collections and attorney involvement, adding stress to an already devastating chapter in our lives.





What hurts most is feeling like there has been very little compassion shown toward an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s. Instead of understanding or flexibility, the balance continued growing with added fees and legal costs.





I’m doing everything I can to protect my mother’s home, stabilize her situation, and make sure she is cared for with dignity and peace during this stage of her life. Funds raised will go directly toward:

• HOA balance and legal-related fees

• Housing stability and utilities

• Caregiving and daily necessities

• Helping relieve the financial burden surrounding her care





If you are able to donate, share, or even simply keep us in your thoughts, it would mean more than I can express. Thank you for helping us through one of the hardest seasons of our lives.



