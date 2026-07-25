Debbie’s Road to Healing

Hi, my name is Cheryl Faneca. I am writing to ask for help for my youngest sister, Debbie. She suffers from several severe, terminal respiratory illnesses. She is rushed to the hospital by ambulance nearly every month because her home oxygen machines are not enough to keep her breathing.

This past week, her condition took a terrifying turn. She stopped breathing and had to be admitted to MICU & placed on a ventilator, intubated, and had a feeding tube put in. It was a very dark time, and we almost lost her.

By the grace of God and the hard work of the doctors, she is finally back home. But her fight is not over. She is very weak and still needs a lot of care to heal.

Because she was so sick, she cannot work, and her medical bills are piling up fast. Her family is struggling to pay for basic daily needs like housing, utilities, and food.

We are trying to raise $10,000.00 to help them get through the next few months while she recovers at home. Any amount you can give will help take away some of their worry and let my sister focus on breathing and healing.

If you cannot give money, please share this page and keep our family in your prayers. Thank you so much & God bless you!



