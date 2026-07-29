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Stand with Debbie in Her Battle Against Cancer

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$10,275 USD

Fundraiser created byNickolas Bokov

Fundraiser funds will be received by Debbie Carey

Stand with Debbie in Her Battle Against Cancer

Debbie Carey is a devoted mother, wife, friend, a proud “Nana,” and a faithful member of her church community. Anyone who knows Debbie knows her heart. She is the one who shows up without being asked, who checks in just to make sure you’re okay, who covers others in prayer, and who quietly carries the needs of everyone around her. 


She has spent her life pouring love into her husband, children, her grandchildren, her church, and anyone who needed encouragement. Being “Nana” is one of her greatest treasures — her grandchildren are truly her heart.


Today, Debbie is facing the fight of her life.


She is battling cancer, and her condition has progressed to where she is currently unable to walk. Watching someone who has always been such a strong, steady foundation for our family struggle in this way is heartbreaking. Debbie has always been our anchor — the steady hands, the whispered prayers, the strength we lean on when life feels heavy.


Now, she needs us.

Debbie requires ongoing medical care, frequent hospital visits, testing, and specialized treatment to manage her condition and maintain the best quality of life possible. We continue to stand in faith, believing for strength and healing. However, the financial burden has grown overwhelming. Medical bills, treatments, and extended care costs are far exceeding what insurance will cover.


We are humbly asking for your support to help ease this weight so our family can focus on what matters most — being by her side, holding her hand, praying with her, and surrounding her with the same love she has so freely given throughout her life.


If you feel led to give, please know that no amount is too small. Every donation is more than financial help — it is a reminder that Debbie is loved, valued, and not walking this road alone. If you’re unable to give, sharing her story and keeping her lifted in prayer means more than we can say.


“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2.

Thank you for helping us carry a woman who has spent her entire life carrying others.

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