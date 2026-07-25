Debbie LaPine burial fund for husband Lance

My sweet cousin Debbie lost her husband late Tuesday night. They have had many struggles over the past few years with his health and then losing their home. They have been living either in their tent or in truck for a good while with their only income being Lance's disability payment. This unexpected death is a big blow to Debbie. There are no resources to pay for his cremation which was his wish. Any help you can send her way would be greatly appreciated. She is overwhelmed with all the details required to juggle after death of loved one. God bless you as you help her. She especially covets your prayers for making good decisions and for her care from here on out.

Thank you