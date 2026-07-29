Death and recovery

A memoir? Yes death and recovering could easily be a lengthy chapter in my book. We aren’t unique in our hardships.

I held my brother in laws chest as he took his last breath and watched my husband break. I watched my husband lose his job when he choose to be with his dying brother instead of rushing to cover so someone could leave for vacation. I have worked very extra shift I could get my hands on to keep the stress warded away from my family. But bills don’t care - they have to be paid. We are so sickeningly close to being back on our feet. Hubs landed another job, I pick up every single 12 hr shift I can at my medical imaging job. We are so close, yet just spinning our wheels. I am literally reaching out for a chance to get back to baseline. Our kids - they don’t know. We still make sure they have what they need and we make sure we sing and dance while making dinner. We just need a chance to breathe again.