Dear Brothers, Sisters, and Supporters,





My name is Mekdes. I am a 33-year-old single mother living in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and a proud mom of two beautiful children. For years, I have been the sole provider for my children and my extended family. To support them, I used to run a small business selling traditional Ethiopian apparel. Through hard work, I was able to put food on the table and keep my family afloat.





However, two years ago, my life took a drastic turn. As part of the city’s rapid corridor development and urban renewal project, the marketplace where I operated my business was demolished. Since then, I have been completely out of work. The cost of renting a new business space in Addis Ababa has skyrocketed, making it financially impossible for me to restart on my own without any capital.





Being unemployed for two years has been incredibly difficult, but as a mother, I cannot give up. My biggest worry right now is my children’s future. The school year is approaching, and I currently do not have the financial means to pay for their tuition. I refuse to let my financial struggles break my children's dreams or trap them in a cycle of poverty. They deserve a good education and a chance at a better life.





I am a skilled, hardworking woman with a background and training in hospitality and services. I am eager to work, rebuild my life, and secure a future for my children and family. With your kind financial assistance, I plan to launch a new, high-demand business—either starting a small Fast Food stall (utilizing my hospitality skills) or relaunching my previous traditional clothing business in a safer, legally rented space.





Your support will not only provide the seed capital for my business but will also ensure my children can stay in school this coming year. Every donation, no matter how small, will directly empower a mother to become self-sufficient again and change the trajectory of my children's lives.





Thank you so much for your kindness, your prayers, and your generosity. May God bless you abundantly.





With gratitude,





Mekdes