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Anna Deaf Mission Trip to Fiji

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$3,085 USD

Fundraiser created byAnna Irwin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anna Irwin

Anna Deaf Mission Trip to Fiji

Bula, friend! (“Bula” is the standard greeting in Fiji!)

I want to share with you about the exciting opportunity I have this summer to travel to Suva, Fiji, and serve in Deaf ministries alongside my classmate, Kadria. This July, we will be able to participate in Deaf education, share the love of Jesus with Deaf children, and witness Scripture come to life in a new language for the very first time. Our time will be spent volunteering with Gospel School for the Deaf and the Bible Society of the South Pacific while learning Fijian Sign Language. We will live on a Youth With A Mission (YWAM) campus, where we can build community with other mission-minded believers. A typical week in Fiji may include:

  1. Learning alongside the new Bible translation team and assisting with beginning translation work
  2. Serving as classroom aides at the school
  3. Weekly worship and prayer nights with YWAM
  4. Fijian Sign Language classes
  5. Joining a local Deaf church

The Lord has made it clear that He is calling Kadria and I to step out in faith, and we are trusting Him to provide along the way. Will you join me in raising $3,000 to cover the costs of travel and serving in Fiji? This would make it possible for me to participate in ministry there while exploring the gifts and calling God has placed on my life. I invite you to pray alongside me throughout July for this opportunity to experience missions and sign language Bible translation.

This opportunity is special to me because of God’s calling on my life to reach Deaf people with the Gospel, specifically through Bible translation. Throughout my time at school studying American Sign Language Interpreting and Global Studies, as well as my past mission experiences involving Deaf ministry, the Lord has given me a deep desire to be “sent”.

Isaiah 6:8 Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I. Send me!”

My interest in pursuing sign language began when I learned that Deaf people are considered an unreached people group, meaning less than two percent of the global Deaf population know Jesus. Across these communities, there are hundreds of completely unique signed languages, creating an immense need for Bible translation in each one. My interest in being involved with sign language Bible translation overseas led me to connect with a couple who work with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Vanuatu near Fiji. They are active in Deaf ministry and Bible translation initiatives throughout the South Pacific, and we are blessed to have their guidance and contacts in order to make this trip possible!

Thank you for sharing your time and heart in reading this and for considering being part of what God is doing through this opportunity in my life!

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