Deaf Hear International: Farming & Faith

Dear family,





I am overjoyed to share that Deaf Hear International has officially launched a campaign to expand our ministry!





By the grace of God and using our own personal funds, we completely built our community prayer center. Now, we are expanding our newly acquired land into greenhouse, poultry, and fish farms to provide dignified employment for the Deaf, widows, and orphans—teaching self-sufficiency guided by the love of Jesus.





We need to raise $5,000 immediately to execute our initial project goals:

• $1,500 for a climate-smart greenhouse to grow year-round vegetables.

• $1,500 for 500 poultry chicks, brooding equipment, and starter feed.

• $2,000 for digging aquaculture fish ponds and buying catfish fingerlings.





By supporting this mission, you are helping us break the cycle of hunger, employ Deaf individuals who face extreme job barriers, support local orphans and widows, and fund active evangelism work to win souls for Jesus Christ.





Thank you for your prayers, your love, and your partnership in this Kingdom work!





"For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink..." — Matthew 25:35



