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De Chile a Italia

Goal$2,000,000 CLP
Raised$0 CLP

Fundraiser created byClaudio Alejandro Fernández Olivares

Fundraiser funds will be received by Claudio Alejandro Fernández Olivares

De Chile a Italia

Durante el mes de septiembre del año pasado, junto a mis compañeros logramos obtener la posibilidad de representar a Chile en un feria de ciencias en Mantua (Mantova), Italia, llamado ESE Italia 2026, debido a diversos motivos me es complicado reunir los fondos necesarios para realizar este viaje, a pesar de los diversos esfuerzos que he realizado para obtener financiamiento, no he logrado llegar a ninguna persona/organización que me pueda ayudar, a pesar de que en estos momentos se me encuentro trabajando, reunir la suma necesaria para realizar el viaje se me está haciendo complejo, debido a que el sueldo que me gano en mi trabajo es menor al salario mínimo, a pesar de eso, me encuentro buscando formas de obtener el dinero necesario para poder representar al país en este evento, lo que más me urge en este momento es obtener el dinero para pagar el viaje y la inscripción al evento, ya que esos gastos corren por nuestra cuenta, y mi situación es bastante particular como para obtener otros medios de financiamiento, a diferencia de mis compañeros, que aún son estudiantes regulares de la universidad, yo me encuentro en situación de egresado, pero, encontrar trabajo en mi área está super complicado, ya que está saturada de recién egresados y personas que llevan años intentando obtener una vacante. Para mí es de gran importancia obtener el financiamiento para poder realizar este viaje y exponer la investigación que con tanto esmero hemos realizado junto a mi compañera, pero viendo mi situación actual, esa meta se vuelve cada vez más compleja, ya que la universidad no puede financiar a un egresado, y los diferentes organismos a los que he consultado no pueden apoyarme, ya que como dije anteriormente, mi situación de egresado de la carrera me limita a acceder a vías de financiamiento para poder realizar este viaje

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