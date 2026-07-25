de Appel Curatorial Programme 2026/27 Fundraiser

Circle Art Gallery is proud to support Joseph Ndung'u Kimani in fundraising for his participation in the prestigious de Appel Curatorial Programme 2026/27 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The programme runs from 17 October 2026 to 31 July 2027.





For many years, Joseph Ndung'u Kimani has dedicated himself to the growth of contemporary art in Kenya. Beginning his artistic journey in 2007 through the Wajukuu Kids Club programme, he has grown alongside the Wajukuu Art Project, contributing to community initiatives, collaborative artistic practice, and the realization of exhibitions that have gained both national and international recognition. Over the past four years, he has also worked with Circle Art Gallery, supporting the research, planning, and delivery of contemporary art exhibitions and public programmes.





His curatorial experience includes the following exhibitions at Circle Art Gallery, Untold Stories (2026), The Presence of Living Things (2025), Seasons Within a Season (2024), (Un)Contained Turbulence (2024), Trails (2024), Shertan Weha (2023), and Immortal Objects (2023), as well as In the Absence (African Art Trust, 1-54 London, 2024), Image in Our Heads (Wajukuu Arts, 2024) Killing Fear of the Unknown (Documenta 15, 2022). Through Wajukuu's participation in Documenta 15 in Kassel, Germany, and the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London, Kimani has contributed to presenting Kenyan contemporary art on international platforms.





He has now been offered a rare opportunity to further his professional development through the internationally respected de Appel Curatorial Programme, one of the world's leading independent curatorial training programmes. This opportunity represents an important milestone in Kimani's career and an investment in the future of contemporary art and curatorial practice in Kenya.





Through the programme, he will deepen his curatorial research, learn alongside an international network of artists and curators, and develop new approaches to exhibition-making, collaboration, and institutional practice. Upon completing the programme, Kimani will bring this knowledge, experience, and global network back to Kenya, strengthening the work of the Wajukuu Art Project and contributing to the wider cultural ecosystem through mentorship, exhibitions, research, and community centred initiatives.





Kimani has already secured tuition, visa, and flight fees from generous supporters. He is seeking to raise a further 9,000 euros (KES 1,400,000) to support the remaining cost of his participation in the programme. All funds raised through this campaign will be used exclusively to cover his remaining living costs during the programme including accommodation, health insurance, and other essentials during his stay in Amsterdam.





Every contribution brings Kimani one step closer to this extraordinary opportunity. By supporting this campaign, you are investing in a curator whose work is rooted in community, whose practice has already contributed meaningfully to Kenya's contemporary art landscape, and whose ambition is to return home with new knowledge that will benefit artists, institutions, and future generations.





Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and your belief in Joseph Ndung'u Kimani's journey. Your support will help transform a personal opportunity into a lasting contribution to the arts in Kenya and beyond.