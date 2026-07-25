GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

de Appel Curatorial Programme 2026/27 Fundraiser

GoalKES 1,400,000 KES
RaisedKES 36,000 KES

Fundraiser created byKimani Ndungu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimani Ndungu

de Appel Curatorial Programme 2026/27 Fundraiser

Circle Art Gallery is proud to support Joseph Ndung'u Kimani in fundraising for his participation in the prestigious de Appel Curatorial Programme 2026/27 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The programme runs from 17 October 2026 to 31 July 2027.


For many years, Joseph Ndung'u Kimani has dedicated himself to the growth of contemporary art in Kenya. Beginning his artistic journey in 2007 through the Wajukuu Kids Club programme, he has grown alongside the Wajukuu Art Project, contributing to community initiatives, collaborative artistic practice, and the realization of exhibitions that have gained both national and international recognition. Over the past four years, he has also worked with Circle Art Gallery, supporting the research, planning, and delivery of contemporary art exhibitions and public programmes.


His curatorial experience includes the following exhibitions at Circle Art Gallery, Untold Stories (2026), The Presence of Living Things (2025), Seasons Within a Season (2024), (Un)Contained Turbulence (2024), Trails (2024), Shertan Weha (2023), and Immortal Objects (2023), as well as In the Absence (African Art Trust, 1-54 London, 2024), Image in Our Heads (Wajukuu Arts, 2024) Killing Fear of the Unknown (Documenta 15, 2022). Through Wajukuu's participation in Documenta 15 in Kassel, Germany, and the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London, Kimani has contributed to presenting Kenyan contemporary art on international platforms.


He has now been offered a rare opportunity to further his professional development through the internationally respected de Appel Curatorial Programme, one of the world's leading independent curatorial training programmes. This opportunity represents an important milestone in Kimani's career and an investment in the future of contemporary art and curatorial practice in Kenya.


Through the programme, he will deepen his curatorial research, learn alongside an international network of artists and curators, and develop new approaches to exhibition-making, collaboration, and institutional practice. Upon completing the programme, Kimani will bring this knowledge, experience, and global network back to Kenya, strengthening the work of the Wajukuu Art Project and contributing to the wider cultural ecosystem through mentorship, exhibitions, research, and community centred initiatives.


Kimani has already secured tuition, visa, and flight fees from generous supporters. He is seeking to raise a further 9,000 euros (KES 1,400,000) to support the remaining cost of his participation in the programme. All funds raised through this campaign will be used exclusively to cover his remaining living costs during the programme including accommodation, health insurance, and other essentials during his stay in Amsterdam.


Every contribution brings Kimani one step closer to this extraordinary opportunity. By supporting this campaign, you are investing in a curator whose work is rooted in community, whose practice has already contributed meaningfully to Kenya's contemporary art landscape, and whose ambition is to return home with new knowledge that will benefit artists, institutions, and future generations.


Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and your belief in Joseph Ndung'u Kimani's journey. Your support will help transform a personal opportunity into a lasting contribution to the arts in Kenya and beyond.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve