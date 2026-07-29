De-Age Bottega Independent game studio

I am a new game developer currently looking for support to make new games to add to the gaming world. It will be a series of 4 games. Each game being a different genre but all being told in a cohesive Story.





The first game will be a Metroid-like game following a soldier exploring an unknown building buried deep in the desert. Descending further and further down he see new wonders never discovered by his people. Sent on mission to stop a world ending event, that he doesn't have much information on, he uses his skills and technology he finds along the way to descend to his mission.





The second game will be about an apprentice trying to prove to her master that she is worthy to move up and the ranks and earn the higher title. To prove herself her master sends her on mission in her district. Every mission she is sent to a new location in the district that is all interconnected. She will gain powers along her journey that will help her show her master that she is worthy of the rank.





The third game will follow a defect working with his adversaries in order to collect information on an world ending device. He has the experience in order to infiltrate his former base and obtain any information that he can on the device.





The Fourth game will bring all these characters together in order to stop the world ending device.





I have a lot of passion for what I'm doing and would appreciate any help in the long run. Thank You