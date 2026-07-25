Deliverance Down Under Testimonies

Hi there, we're Deliverance Down Under. We're all about filming and sharing unique and intimate Jesus Testimonies from Australia (and beyond) to the World. We're also a full time evangelism ministry working to get people saved, healed and delivered in Jesus mighty name. Right now we're building up a massive catalog of Jesus Testimonies, setting up new street evangelism teams around the country (and beyond) plus holding public revival meetings and we need your help to keep it going. This is a surprisingly expensive endeavour when accounting for production equipment costs, monthly software subscription costs, travel expenses and production time/work expenses. So we're reaching out to the Global Christian Community to keep everything moving. We're raising $7,000 AUD ($4,500 USD) per month to cover all expenses. You could help us with one off donations or as little as $10 per month, if you cannot afford to financially contribute you can always support our channel by Sharing the YouTube links to our videos with friends and family who would benefit from hearing these Jesus Testimonies and keeping us in prayer!

Thanks you so much for helping our Ministry grow. God Bless you in Jesus name, Amen. ❤️🙏