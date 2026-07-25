Help 76yo Financially Survive Shoulder Replacement

Appeal Overview (Want the full story? Click any bullet to read more - this overview takes less than 2 minutes.)
- Who am I and why am I asking for help: 76-year-old male (54 spiritually) with construction related shoulder injury that requires a shoulder replacement and a least 6 months of recovery currently without any financial reserves (1 ¾ minute).
- What led to my major injury: A strange situation that I did not foresee (providential?) that caused a fall from a scaffold onto a wheelbarrow on my right rear shoulder (1 ½ minute).
- The Initial determination of damage: Transported by ambulance to hospital where they detected just a broken shoulder blade and 2 broken ribs (30 seconds).
- Life after injury: I discovered lots of complications related to being home alone after injury, primarily related to getting sufficient sleep, minimizing pain, and not overdoing it with my injured shoulder, even though I had to finish my landlord’s deck (church family helped with food & deck; 45 seconds).
- Finally better sleep and less pain: A lot of trial and error with my bed but finally ended up sleeping well in a recliner from church family (1 ½ minutes).
- Actual damage and proposed solution: A long-awaited MRI showed much worse damage than I had been led to believe by anybody, enough so to require a shoulder replacement (40 seconds)!
- Major need created by this situation: Doctor says insurance should cover the surgery, but I have no reserves to survive on during recovery (trusting God will provide, through you? 70 seconds).
- Long-Term solution: Need a plan (trying to be a wise steward) so I don’t end up in a similar situation sometime in the future (1 minute 40 seconds)!
- A sustainable future for me: Trying to assure this appeal for help also capitalizes on the creative ability God has created in me to provide sufficient resources for all God has for me to accomplish in whatever years He gives me yet (“Never Too Old!”; 2 ½ minutes).
- God’s Timing: At 76, if not successful inventing before, why would you be now (1 ¼ minutes)?
Go to version of this bullet list with links to detailed sections of my story!
Donation Suggestions
Any donation you are able to give would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated! If you want to help but are in a quandary, what might be appropriate, here are some suggestions:
On-Time Donations
- Even $20 would go a long way towards the success of this campaign!
- An average donation of $50 would only take 800 one-time partners to reach the goal and help me not only survive but be able to work towards a long-term solution!
- For those of you who have been abundantly blessed with resources, a $100 donation would help us get there even faster!
Limited Monthly Commitments ("Subscriptions")
- Some of you may have been so successful in your career, or richly blessed in some other way, that you would be willing to make a monthly commitment for as many months as you're able.
- The span of this campaign is expected to be about 9 months, but you could commit to how ever many months you're comfortable with.
- Donations with these kind of commitments would provide precious security for me in later months, helping to relieve the stress I am likely to be feeling in this situation, even when trying to be faithful in trusting God to provide through caring, generous people!
- Commitment for a $20/month donation for 9 months, for example, would obviously be the equivalent of a $180 on-time gift and provide significant progress towards the total goal!
- Commitment for a $50/month donation for 8 months, for example, would be extremely significant, providing a full 1 percent of the total goal.
- Commitment for a $100/month donation for 8 months, for example, would provide a full 2 percent of the total goal.
- Some may be willing to commit, abundantly or sacrificially, to even more than these amounts each month.