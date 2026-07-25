Help 76yo Financially Survive Shoulder Replacement





Appeal Overview (Want the full story? Click any bullet to read more - this overview takes less than 2 minutes.)





Go to version of this bullet list with links to detailed sections of my story!

Donation Suggestions

Any donation you are able to give would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated! If you want to help but are in a quandary, what might be appropriate, here are some suggestions:

On-Time Donations

Even $20 would go a long way towards the success of this campaign!

An average donation of $50 would only take 800 one-time partners to reach the goal and help me not only survive but be able to work towards a long-term solution!

For those of you who have been abundantly blessed with resources, a $100 donation would help us get there even faster!

Limited Monthly Commitments ("Subscriptions")