GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help 76yo Financially Survive Shoulder Replacement

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$4,405 USD

Fundraiser created byDanny Conklin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danny Conklin

Help 76yo Financially Survive Shoulder Replacement


Appeal Overview (Want the full story? Click any bullet to read more - this overview takes less than 2 minutes.)


  • Who am I and why am I asking for help: 76-year-old male (54 spiritually) with construction related shoulder injury that requires a shoulder replacement and a least 6 months of recovery currently without any financial reserves (1 ¾ minute).
  • What led to my major injury: A strange situation that I did not foresee (providential?) that caused a fall from a scaffold onto a wheelbarrow on my right rear shoulder (1 ½ minute).
  • The Initial determination of damage: Transported by ambulance to hospital where they detected just a broken shoulder blade and 2 broken ribs (30 seconds).
  • Life after injury: I discovered lots of complications related to being home alone after injury, primarily related to getting sufficient sleep, minimizing pain, and not overdoing it with my injured shoulder, even though I had to finish my landlord’s deck (church family helped with food & deck; 45 seconds).
  • Finally better sleep and less pain: A lot of trial and error with my bed but finally ended up sleeping well in a recliner from church family (1 ½ minutes).
  • Actual damage and proposed solution: A long-awaited MRI showed much worse damage than I had been led to believe by anybody, enough so to require a shoulder replacement (40 seconds)!
  • Major need created by this situation: Doctor says insurance should cover the surgery, but I have no reserves to survive on during recovery (trusting God will provide, through you? 70 seconds).
  • Long-Term solution: Need a plan (trying to be a wise steward) so I don’t end up in a similar situation sometime in the future (1 minute 40 seconds)!
  • A sustainable future for me: Trying to assure this appeal for help also capitalizes on the creative ability God has created in me to provide sufficient resources for all God has for me to accomplish in whatever years He gives me yet (“Never Too Old!”; 2 ½ minutes).
  • God’s Timing: At 76, if not successful inventing before, why would you be now (1 ¼ minutes)?

Go to version of this bullet list with links to detailed sections of my story!

Donation Suggestions

Any donation you are able to give would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated! If you want to help but are in a quandary, what might be appropriate, here are some suggestions:

On-Time Donations
  • Even $20 would go a long way towards the success of this campaign!
  • An average donation of $50 would only take 800 one-time partners to reach the goal and help me not only survive but be able to work towards a long-term solution!
  • For those of you who have been abundantly blessed with resources, a $100 donation would help us get there even faster!
Limited Monthly Commitments ("Subscriptions")
  • Some of you may have been so successful in your career, or richly blessed in some other way, that you would be willing to make a monthly commitment for as many months as you're able.
  • The span of this campaign is expected to be about 9 months, but you could commit to how ever many months you're comfortable with.
  • Donations with these kind of commitments would provide precious security for me in later months, helping to relieve the stress I am likely to be feeling in this situation, even when trying to be faithful in trusting God to provide through caring, generous people!
  • Commitment for a $20/month donation for 9 months, for example, would obviously be the equivalent of a $180 on-time gift and provide significant progress towards the total goal!
  • Commitment for a $50/month donation for 8 months, for example, would be extremely significant, providing a full 1 percent of the total goal.
  • Commitment for a $100/month donation for 8 months, for example, would provide a full 2 percent of the total goal.
  • Some may be willing to commit, abundantly or sacrificially, to even more than these amounts each month.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve