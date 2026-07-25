Fired From School District For Free Speech

My name is Daniel Concannon. This week, I was fired from Shaker Regional School District in New Hampshire for free speech, unrelated to work, in the form of my social media highlighting anti-White hate in society and offering related social and political commentary.

That's it. Did I do anything remotely wrong in the workplace? No.

Is my longstanding professional track record of 12+ years in education spotless? Yes.

Do I object to anti-White hate and societal decay on social media? Guilty as charged.

This is insane. This isn't the private sector. This is a government job. A government that is supposed to protect the First Amendment should not be able to fire an employee for First Amendment protected activity conducted in the public square, having nothing to do with that job. But here we are.

You may know me from my much-publicized 2021 battle with Manchester School District in which I objected to their anti-White, SPLC-authored “White Privilege” training, or from the social media presence I've maintained since that event. At that time, I vowed to stand against the rampant anti-White hate that plagues our society, hold it up to the light, and spotlight those responsible for it. For more than four years, that's exactly what I've done.

Going public in 2021, I knew that I was making my own life much more difficult, but integrity dictated what I had to do. To say the last four years haven't been easy would be the understatement of a lifetime. I've never detailed just how much was sacrificed, or the opportunities that were lost. I don't dwell in the ongoing struggles, or the years of blacklisting, deplatforming, censorship, and threats that have come along with taking this stand. Doing what I did literally cost me everything, and I'd do it again. Life would be much easier if I stopped doing this right now, but I won't, because this matters too much. But no one wants to hear a sob story, so I'll cut if off there.

But I won't have my tongue cut out for the sake of any job.

This recently-begun school year, I reentered the education field and took a position with Shaker Regional School District. I actually worked for Shaker Regional out of college, and had a great experience before moving on. This time around, however, I've been shown the door for... well... for what you can see with your own eyes on my social media, where you'll find no lies, no slander - nothing that's even controversial - except to those who are easily offended by reality. And, as Shaker Regional School District has proven here, there's a whole lot of people who are easily offended by reality - and many of them are employers.

Faced with this predicament, I've launched this fundraiser for anyone who wants to offer support. It shouldn't be like this. It shouldn't be this costly to say true things in the United States of America. To stand up for ourselves on the basis upon which we're attacked. But this is how it is - for now - until enough of us stand up to turn the tide.

Thank you to everyone who has helped spread not just my message, but spread our broader message, and helped force it into the mainstream over these last few years.

And, of course, thank you to each and every person who contributes here.