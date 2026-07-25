Supporting D Booma San's Mission

Hello and thank you for being here! Let's get right to it ~ My objective is to combat misinfo/disinfo in the alternative media. I'm doing my best for humanity by producing thought-provoking content with a mission to promote the gospel the best I know how in a confusing world filled with darkness. I fight for the betterment of humanity with a special focus on bringing awareness to saving the children & people trapped in human trafficking via Painfully Beautiful Productions. Donations are not expected but always much appreciated as it helps me stay in this fight, afford production costs, and keeps me on this truth-seeking/sharing mission God has for me during this time. Thank you all very much for your prayerful support and precious time!

Blessings to you and yours,

Dorian | D Booma San